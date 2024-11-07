Compared to Estimates, Steris (STE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Steris (
STE Quick Quote STE - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.33 billion, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.14, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion, representing a surprise of -0.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.11.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Steris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenues- Healthcare: $944.23 million compared to the $950.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year. Revenues- Healthcare Products- Consumables: $341.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $338.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%. Revenues- Healthcare Products- Capital equipment: $249.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $267.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%. Revenues- Healthcare Products- Service: $352.79 million versus $342.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change. Revenues- Life Sciences: $127.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $132.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%. Revenues- Applied Sterilization Technologies: $256.74 million compared to the $253.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year. Revenues- Life Sciences- Service: $32.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.2%. Revenues- Life Sciences- Capital equipment: $23.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.1%. Revenues- Life Sciences- Consumables: $72.13 million versus $67.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change. Operating income / (loss)- Healthcare: $228.01 million versus $220.37 million estimated by two analysts on average. Operating income / (loss)- Corporate and Other: -$97.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$98.11 million. Operating income / (loss)- Applied Sterilization Technologies: $109.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $119.53 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Steris here>>>
Shares of Steris have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Steris (STE) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended September 2024, Steris (STE - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.33 billion, down 1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.14, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion, representing a surprise of -0.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.42%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.11.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Steris performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Steris here>>>
- Revenues- Healthcare: $944.23 million compared to the $950.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.
- Revenues- Healthcare Products- Consumables: $341.71 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $338.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
- Revenues- Healthcare Products- Capital equipment: $249.73 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $267.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2%.
- Revenues- Healthcare Products- Service: $352.79 million versus $342.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
- Revenues- Life Sciences: $127.95 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $132.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
- Revenues- Applied Sterilization Technologies: $256.74 million compared to the $253.02 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.
- Revenues- Life Sciences- Service: $32.81 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -14.2%.
- Revenues- Life Sciences- Capital equipment: $23.01 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $31.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.1%.
- Revenues- Life Sciences- Consumables: $72.13 million versus $67.01 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.4% change.
- Operating income / (loss)- Healthcare: $228.01 million versus $220.37 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Operating income / (loss)- Corporate and Other: -$97.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$98.11 million.
- Operating income / (loss)- Applied Sterilization Technologies: $109.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $119.53 million.
Shares of Steris have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.