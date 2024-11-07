Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Barrett (BBSI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Barrett Business Services (BBSI - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.14 billion, up 8.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.74, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11 billion, representing a surprise of +1.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Barrett performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross billings: $2.14 billion compared to the $2.11 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Professional employer services: $272.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $268.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
  • Revenues- Staffing services: $21.49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%.
Shares of Barrett have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

