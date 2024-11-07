Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Duolingo (DUOL) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) reported revenue of $192.59 million, up 40% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.49, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $188.67 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36, the EPS surprise was +36.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Duolingo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total bookings: $211.46 million versus $196.79 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Subscription bookings: $176.31 million compared to the $162.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Daily active users (DAUs): 37.2 million versus 37.72 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Monthly active users (MAUs): 113.1 million versus 101.8 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Paid subscribers (at period end): 8.6 million compared to the 8.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Subscription: $157.62 million compared to the $153.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Duolingo here>>>

Shares of Duolingo have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise