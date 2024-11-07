Back to top

Ashland (ASH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Ashland (ASH - Free Report) reported revenue of $522 million, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.26, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.63% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $518.74 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33, the EPS surprise was -5.26%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ashland performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Intermediates: $36 million compared to the $34.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Specialty Additives: $144 million versus $139.74 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Revenue- Personal Care: $162 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $173.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11%.
  • Revenue- Life Sciences: $192 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $182.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.4%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Life Science: $56 million compared to the $53.49 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Intermediates: $10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.02 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Specialty Additives: $29 million versus $34.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Personal Care: $47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.15 million.
Shares of Ashland have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

