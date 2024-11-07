TripAdvisor (
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, TripAdvisor (TRIP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
TripAdvisor (TRIP - Free Report) reported $532 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.2%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $526.47 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +13.64%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how TripAdvisor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Revenue- Brand Tripadvisor-: $255 million compared to the $253.88 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.1% year over year.
- Revenue- Intersegment eliminations: -$42 million versus -$44.75 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.6% change.
- Revenue- Viator: $270 million versus $271.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
- Revenue- TheFork: $49 million versus $46.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.7% change.
- Revenue- Brand Tripadvisor- Tripadvisor-branded hotels: $151 million versus $148.28 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16.6% change.
- Revenue- Brand Tripadvisor- Media and advertising: $40 million compared to the $38.10 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Brand Tripadvisor- Tripadvisor experiences and dining: $51 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $52.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.3%.
- Revenue- Brand Tripadvisor- Other: $13 million compared to the $14.22 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Brand Tripadvisor-: $87 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $72.86 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- TheFork: $5 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.50 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Viator: $30 million compared to the $28.41 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of TripAdvisor have returned +14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.