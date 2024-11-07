We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About RenaissanceRe (RNR) Q3 Earnings
RenaissanceRe (RNR - Free Report) reported $3.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.7%. EPS of $10.23 for the same period compares to $8.33 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.89, the EPS surprise was +29.66%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how RenaissanceRe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for RenaissanceRe here>>>
- Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio: 53.2% compared to the 61.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Underwriting Expense Ratio: 31.6% versus 30.1% estimated by four analysts on average.
- Combined Ratio: 84.8% compared to the 91.2% average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net Claims and Claim Expense Ratio - calendar year - Casualty and Specialty Segment: 65.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 65.1%.
- Underwriting Expense Ratio - Casualty and Specialty Segment: 34.4% compared to the 32.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Combined Ratio - Casualty and Specialty Segment: 100.1% compared to the 97.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenues- Net premiums earned: $2.58 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +47.1%.
- Revenues- Equity in earnings (losses) of other ventures: $5.72 million versus $7.32 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenues- Net investment income: $423.86 million versus $416.60 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.8% change.
- Net premiums earned- Property: $994.78 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $938.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.8%.
- Net premiums earned- Casualty and Specialty: $1.59 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +59.5%.
- Revenues- Other income (loss): $0.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2 million.
Shares of RenaissanceRe have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.