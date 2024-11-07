Back to top

Image: Bigstock

AMC Entertainment (AMC) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.35 billion, down 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.04, compared to -$0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.07, the EPS surprise was +42.86%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AMC Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $490.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $457.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
  • Revenues- Other theatre: $114.20 million versus $118.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9% change.
  • Revenues- Admissions: $744.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $749.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.
Shares of AMC Entertainment have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

