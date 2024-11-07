Back to top

MKS Instruments (MKSI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

MKS Instruments (MKSI - Free Report) reported $896 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. EPS of $1.72 for the same period compares to $1.46 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $873.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.42, the EPS surprise was +21.13%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MKS Instruments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Revenues- Semiconductor: $378 million compared to the $360.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Electronics and Packaging: $231 million compared to the $224.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.9% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Services: $120 million versus $112.23 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.3% change.
  • Net Revenues- Products: $776 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $762.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%.
  • Net Revenues- Specialty Industrial: $287 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $289.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.9%.
Shares of MKS Instruments have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

