Compared to Estimates, Interparfums (IPAR) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Interparfums (IPAR - Free Report) reported $424.63 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%. EPS of $1.93 for the same period compares to $1.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $424.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.83, the EPS surprise was +5.46%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Interparfums performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- North America: $167.70 million compared to the $158.02 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Western Europe: $110.40 million compared to the $92.98 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Asia/pacific: $49.40 million compared to the $58.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- United States: $146.10 million versus $152.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Central and South America: $29.70 million compared to the $32.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Eastern Europe: $36.50 million compared to the $26.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Sales- Europe: $282.48 million compared to the $264.02 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Middle East and Africa: $30.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $36.29 million.
Shares of Interparfums have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

