Phibro (PAHC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Phibro Animal Health (
PAHC Quick Quote PAHC - Free Report) reported $260.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $277.76 million, representing a surprise of -6.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +52.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Phibro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales by Region- Latin America and Canada: $71.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%. Net Sales by Region- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $31.13 million compared to the $37.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year. Net Sales by Region- United States: $143.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $167.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%. Net Sales by Region- Asia Pacific: $14.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%. Net Sales- Animal Health: $182.52 million versus $205.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change. Net Sales- Mineral Nutrition: $59.06 million versus $56.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change. Net Sales- Animal Health- Vaccines: $32.03 million versus $29.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.3% change. Net Sales- Animal Health- MFAs and other: $107.84 million versus $134.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change. Net Sales- Animal Health- Nutritional specialties: $42.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%. Net Sales- Performance Products: $18.85 million versus $15.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.3% change. Adjusted EBITDA- Animal Health: $40.40 million versus $41.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$15.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$16.50 million. View all Key Company Metrics for Phibro here>>>
Shares of Phibro have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Phibro (PAHC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Phibro Animal Health (PAHC - Free Report) reported $260.4 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.6%. EPS of $0.35 for the same period compares to $0.14 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $277.76 million, representing a surprise of -6.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +52.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Phibro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Phibro here>>>
- Net Sales by Region- Latin America and Canada: $71.15 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $72.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.2%.
- Net Sales by Region- Europe, Middle East and Africa: $31.13 million compared to the $37.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.8% year over year.
- Net Sales by Region- United States: $143.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $167.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.3%.
- Net Sales by Region- Asia Pacific: $14.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
- Net Sales- Animal Health: $182.52 million versus $205.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
- Net Sales- Mineral Nutrition: $59.06 million versus $56.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- Vaccines: $32.03 million versus $29.80 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.3% change.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- MFAs and other: $107.84 million versus $134.28 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.6% change.
- Net Sales- Animal Health- Nutritional specialties: $42.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $41.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.1%.
- Net Sales- Performance Products: $18.85 million versus $15.92 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.3% change.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Animal Health: $40.40 million versus $41.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate: -$15.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$16.50 million.
Shares of Phibro have returned +3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.