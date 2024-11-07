Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, AppLovin (APP) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

AppLovin (APP - Free Report) reported $1.2 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 38.6%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $0.30 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13 billion, representing a surprise of +6.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +31.58%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.95.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AppLovin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Revenue Per Monthly Active Payer: $52 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $52.24.
  • Monthly Active Payers: 1.6 million compared to the 1.6 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Software Platform: $835.19 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $763.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +65.6%.
  • Revenue- Apps: $363.05 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $367.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%.
  • Revenue- In-App Purchase: $246.34 million versus $248.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.4% change.
  • Revenue- In-App Advertising: $116.71 million versus $118.21 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.7% change.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Apps: $68.22 million versus $83.17 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Segment Adjusted EBITDA- Software Platform: $653.40 million versus $559.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for AppLovin here>>>

Shares of AppLovin have returned +15.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AppLovin Corporation (APP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise