Back to top

Image: Bigstock

The Pennant Group (PNTG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG - Free Report) reported $180.69 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.9%. EPS of $0.26 for the same period compares to $0.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $174.6 million, representing a surprise of +3.49%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how The Pennant Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total home health and hospice services: $135.67 million compared to the $131.56 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +33.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Senior living services: $45.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $44.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.3%.
  • Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Home care and other: $11.93 million versus $4.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +92.9% change.
  • Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Hospice: $62.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $61.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%.
  • Revenue- Home health and hospice services- Home health: $60.99 million compared to the $65.28 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for The Pennant Group here>>>

Shares of The Pennant Group have returned -4.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Pennant Group, Inc. (PNTG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise