Compared to Estimates, DoubleVerify (DV) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, DoubleVerify Holdings (DV - Free Report) reported revenue of $169.56 million, up 17.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $168.93 million, representing a surprise of +0.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +42.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how DoubleVerify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue by customer type- Measurement: $58.47 million compared to the $61.26 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year.
  • Revenue by customer type- Supply-side customer: $14.30 million compared to the $13.85 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.8% year over year.
  • Revenue by customer type- Activation: $96.79 million compared to the $93.91 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.5% year over year.
Shares of DoubleVerify have returned +9.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

