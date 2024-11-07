Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Clearwater Analytics (CWAN - Free Report) reported revenue of $115.83 million, up 22.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.12, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $113.37 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.11, the EPS surprise was +9.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Clearwater Analytics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total ARR: $456.90 million versus $455.64 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Number of Clients: 1,300 compared to the 1,425 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net revenue retention rate: 114% versus 110.1% estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Clearwater Analytics have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

