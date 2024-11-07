Back to top

Cross Country (CCRN) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN - Free Report) reported revenue of $315.12 million, down 28.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.12, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $310.05 million, representing a surprise of +1.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cross Country performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Nurse and allied staffing statistical data - FTEsn: 7,660 versus 7,692 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Physician staffing statistical data - Days filled in HRS: 24,424 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 18,841.
  • Physician staffing statistical data - Revenue per day filled: $2,058 compared to the $1,889 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Nurse and allied staffing statistical data - Average revenue per FTE per day: $373 compared to the $370.50 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Physician staffing: $50.27 million versus $48.26 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.
  • Revenue- Nurse and allied staffing: $264.85 million compared to the $261.73 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.2% year over year.
Shares of Cross Country have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

