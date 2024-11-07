Back to top

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC - Free Report) reported revenue of $406.03 million, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.47, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $399.85 million, representing a surprise of +1.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Blue Owl Capital Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Interest income: $299.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $292.83 million.
  • Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Other income: $5.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.53 million.
  • Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Dividend income: $29.63 million versus $25.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Payment-in-kind interest income: $45.56 million compared to the $45.97 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Investment income from non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Dividend income: $17.12 million compared to the $16.63 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Interest income: $7.59 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.31 million.
  • Investment income from controlled, affiliated investments- Other Income: $0.18 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.19 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Blue Owl Capital Corporation here>>>

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

