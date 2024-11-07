Back to top

NewtekOne (NEWT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

NewtekOne (NEWT - Free Report) reported $62.83 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.3%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.38 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61.76 million, representing a surprise of +1.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.76%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how NewtekOne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total noninterest income: $51.85 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $51.50 million.
  • Net interest income: $10.98 million versus $10.26 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Noninterest income- Net gains on sales of loans: $25.68 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $18.76 million.
  • Noninterest income- Electronic payment processing income: $11.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.54 million.
  • Noninterest income- Other noninterest income: $11.63 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.79 million.
  • Noninterest income- Servicing income: $4.96 million versus $4.75 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Noninterest income- Dividend income: $0.37 million compared to the $0.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Noninterest income- Technology and IT support income: $3.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.92 million.
Shares of NewtekOne have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

