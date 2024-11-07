Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Guardant Health (GH) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Guardant Health (GH - Free Report) reported revenue of $191.48 million, up 33.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.45, compared to -$0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +12.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $169.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.55, the EPS surprise was +18.18%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Guardant Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total tests performed (clinical & biopharmaceutical customers): 63,600 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 60,223.
  • Revenue- Development services and other: $10.87 million versus $11.07 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
  • Revenue- Precision oncology testing: $180.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $157.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +35.4%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Guardant Health here>>>

Shares of Guardant Health have returned +11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise