Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Qiagen (QGEN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Qiagen (QGEN - Free Report) reported $501.87 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $0.57 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $490.53 million, representing a surprise of +2.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.54.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Qiagen performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- NeuMoDx: $7 million compared to the $3.65 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.5% year over year.
  • Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- QIAstat-Dx: $28 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $24.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40%.
  • Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- QuantiFERON: $122 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $120.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.9%.
  • Sales by Product Groups- Other: $14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Sales by Product Groups- PCR / Nucleic acid amplification: $74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $70.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.8%.
  • Sales by Product Groups- Genomics / NGS: $55 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $54.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions: $197 million compared to the $189.19 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.
  • Sales by Product Groups- Sample technologies: $162 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $161.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
  • Sales by Product Groups- Diagnostic solutions- Other: $41 million compared to the $40.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Qiagen here>>>

Shares of Qiagen have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise