Compared to Estimates, Red Robin (RRGB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Red Robin (RRGB - Free Report) reported $274.64 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. EPS of -$1.13 for the same period compares to -$0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $271.64 million, representing a surprise of +1.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -29.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.87.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Red Robin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of restaurants - Total: 92 compared to the 504 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Comparable restaurant revenue - YoY change: 0.6% compared to the -1.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of restaurants - Franchised: 92 versus 93 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of restaurants - Company-owned: 408 compared to the 411 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Restaurant revenue: $270.61 million compared to the $266.92 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Red Robin here>>>

Shares of Red Robin have returned +28.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

