Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2024, Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $141.52 million, up 36.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.10, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $133.91 million, representing a surprise of +5.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amicus Therapeutics performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic revenues- Ex-U.S: $85.33 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $84.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.9%.
  • Geographic revenues- United States: $56.19 million versus $48.46 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.7% change.
  • Net Product Revenues- Pombiliti + Opfolda: $21.14 million compared to the $18.04 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Product Revenues- Galafold: $120.38 million compared to the $118.88 million average estimate based on six analysts.
Shares of Amicus Therapeutics have returned +16.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

