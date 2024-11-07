Back to top

Compared to Estimates, UMH (UMH) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, UMH Properties (UMH - Free Report) reported revenue of $60.67 million, up 8.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.24, compared to -$0.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $61.57 million, representing a surprise of -1.46%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how UMH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Income- Sales of Manufactured Homes: $8.73 million compared to the $8.93 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.4% year over year.
  • Income- Rental and Related Income: $51.94 million versus $52.64 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.9% change.
  • Net Income Per Share- Diluted: $0.11 versus $0.02 estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of UMH have returned +0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

