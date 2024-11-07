Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Methanex (MEOH) Q3 Earnings

Methanex (MEOH - Free Report) reported $935 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.6%. EPS of $1.21 for the same period compares to $0.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $920.1 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +175.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Methanex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales volume in tonnes - Total: 2,623 KTon compared to the 2,605.49 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average realized methanol price ($/tonne): 356 $/Ton compared to the 357.68 $/Ton average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales volume in tonnes - Commission sales: 258 KTon versus 284.96 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales volume in tonnes - Purchased methanol: 987 KTon versus 855.88 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales volume in tonnes - Methanex-produced methanol: 1,378 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,464.65 KTon.
  • Operating Capacity - Trinidad (Methanex interest): 490 KTon compared to the 599.38 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Production in tonnes - Total: 1,347 KTon versus 1,814.77 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Capacity - New Zealand: 430 KTon versus 430 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Capacity - USA (Geismar): 1,000 KTon versus 775 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Capacity - Chile: 425 KTon versus 425 KTon estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Capacity - Canada (Medicine Hat): 150 KTon compared to the 150 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Capacity - Total: 2,653 KTon compared to the 2,537.38 KTon average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Methanex have returned -8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

