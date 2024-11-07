Primerica (PRI) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Primerica (
PRI Quick Quote PRI - Free Report) reported $770.09 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 8%. EPS of $5.68 for the same period compares to $4.28 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $740.09 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.78, the EPS surprise was +18.83%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Primerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Life-Licensed Sales Force, End of period: 148,890 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 147,114. Life Insurance Policies Issued: 93,377 compared to the 89,888 average estimate based on three analysts. Recruits: 142,655 versus 97,004 estimated by two analysts on average. Average Client Asset Values: $108.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $106.42 billion. Revenues- Net investment income: $41.11 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $37.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.4%. Revenues- Commissions and fees: $271.90 million compared to the $256.14 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.8% year over year. Revenues- Other, net: $19.10 million compared to the $16.65 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year. Revenues- Net premiums: $439.81 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $429.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Investment and Savings Products: $266.07 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $249.19 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.6%. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Term Life Insurance: $450.31 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $438.84 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%. Adjusted Operating Revenues- Corporate and Other Distributed Products: $53.71 million versus $54.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change. Revenues- Direct premiums: $852.45 million versus $854.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Primerica here>>>
Shares of Primerica have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
