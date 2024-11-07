Back to top

Image: Bigstock

TrueCar (TRUE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

TrueCar (TRUE - Free Report) reported $46.54 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.1%. EPS of -$0.03 for the same period compares to -$0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $45.82 million, representing a surprise of +1.59%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TrueCar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monetization: $490 versus $521.94 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Units: 95 thousand compared to the 87.66 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- OEM incentives revenue: $4.40 million compared to the $5.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11% year over year.
  • Revenues- Dealer revenue: $42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $40.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for TrueCar here>>>

Shares of TrueCar have returned +17.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise