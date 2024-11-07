Back to top

Amedisys (AMED) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Amedisys (AMED - Free Report) reported revenue of $587.67 million, up 5.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.00, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $588.13 million, representing a surprise of -0.08%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -12.28%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.14.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Amedisys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Service Revenue- Home health: $372.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $372.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.
  • Net Service Revenue- Hospice: $207.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $206.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.
  • Net Service Revenue- High Acuity Care: $7.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +75%.
Shares of Amedisys have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

