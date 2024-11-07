Nutrien (NTR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Nutrien (
NTR Quick Quote NTR - Free Report) reported $5.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.36 billion, representing a surprise of -0.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Nutrien performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Tonnes Sold - Potash - Total: 4,152 KTon versus 3,572.55 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Tonnes Sold - Nitrogen: 2,455 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,604.97 KTon. Crop Nutrients Sales Volumes in tonnes - Total: 1,887 KTon compared to the 2,229.59 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Crop Nutrients Sales Volumes in tonnes - International: 956 KTon versus 902.06 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Sales- Retail Total: $3.27 billion versus $3.29 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change. Sales- Potash: $1.03 billion compared to the $941.40 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year. Sales- Phosphate: $467 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $483.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%. Sales- Nitrogen: $916 million compared to the $926.40 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year. Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop protection products: $1.52 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%. Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop nutrients: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.6% year over year. Net Sales- Eliminations: -$275 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$313.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%. Net Sales- Phosphate: $412 million versus $423.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Nutrien here>>>
Shares of Nutrien have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Nutrien (NTR) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Nutrien (NTR - Free Report) reported $5.35 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5%. EPS of $0.39 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.36 billion, representing a surprise of -0.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.36%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Nutrien performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Nutrien here>>>
- Tonnes Sold - Potash - Total: 4,152 KTon versus 3,572.55 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
- Tonnes Sold - Nitrogen: 2,455 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,604.97 KTon.
- Crop Nutrients Sales Volumes in tonnes - Total: 1,887 KTon compared to the 2,229.59 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.
- Crop Nutrients Sales Volumes in tonnes - International: 956 KTon versus 902.06 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
- Sales- Retail Total: $3.27 billion versus $3.29 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.
- Sales- Potash: $1.03 billion compared to the $941.40 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year.
- Sales- Phosphate: $467 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $483.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -9.5%.
- Sales- Nitrogen: $916 million compared to the $926.40 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.
- Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop protection products: $1.52 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.47 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.1%.
- Sales- Retail (Nutrient Ag Solutions)- Crop nutrients: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -12.6% year over year.
- Net Sales- Eliminations: -$275 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$313.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.
- Net Sales- Phosphate: $412 million versus $423.29 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.2% change.
Shares of Nutrien have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.