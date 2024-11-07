Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Jackson Financial (JXN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Jackson Financial (JXN - Free Report) reported $1.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 32.8%. EPS of $4.60 for the same period compares to $3.80 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 billion, representing a surprise of +1.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Jackson Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Retail Annuities: $458 million versus $436.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Corporate and Other: -$71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$48 million.
  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Closed Life and Annuity Blocks: $7 million compared to the $13.57 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted earnings before tax- Institutional Products: $17 million versus $23.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Jackson Financial have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

