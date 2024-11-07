See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
American Beacon Small Cap Value Investor(AVPAX - Free Report) . AVPAX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.13%, management fee of 0.7%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.8%.
Fidelity Advisor Stock Selector Small Cap I(FCDIX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. FCDIX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. With five-year annualized performance of 13.97%, expense ratio of 0.95% and management fee of 0.75%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
JPMorgan Intrepid Growth I(JPGSX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JPGSX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. JPGSX has an expense ratio of 0.59%, management fee of 0.3%, and annual returns of 19.16% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.