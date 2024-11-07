We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stay Ahead of the Game With Sunstone Hotel (SHO) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 13%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $222.92 million, exhibiting a decline of 10% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 3.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Sunstone Hotel metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Room' to come in at $137.72 million. The estimate points to a change of -13.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Other operating' will reach $22.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.2%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Food and beverage' should arrive at $56.61 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of Hotels' at 16. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14 in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Number of Rooms' will reach 7,255. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,675 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Depreciation and amortization' of $30.67 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $33.19 million.
Over the past month, shares of Sunstone Hotel have returned +6.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. Currently, SHO carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.