Image: Bigstock
Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Analysts on Wall Street project that Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.11 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 35.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $369.07 million, increasing 51.9% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Shift4 Payments metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts expect 'Gross Revenue- Subscription and other revenues' to come in at $76.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +58.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Revenue- Payments-based revenue' of $893.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +42.6% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'End-to-End Payment Volume' will reach $46.19 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $27.90 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Shift4 Payments here>>>
Shares of Shift4 Payments have demonstrated returns of +4.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FOUR is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.