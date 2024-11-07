Back to top

Company News for Nov 7, 2024

  • Shares of The ODP Corporation ((ODP - Free Report) ) plunged 11.4% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.71 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 per share. 
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ((IONS - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.6% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 revenues of $134 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $129 million.
  • Shares of Johnson Controls International plc ((JCI - Free Report) ) 8.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $1.28 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 per share. 
  • Qualys, Inc.’s ((QLYS - Free Report) ) shares soared 24.2% after the company reported third-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.56 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share.

