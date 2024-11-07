Back to top

Cava Group (CAVA) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, CAVA crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for CAVA

Shares of CAVA have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.4%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that CAVA could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account CAVA's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on CAVA for more gains in the near future.


