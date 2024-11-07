Back to top

Image: Bigstock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC - Free Report) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. PNC surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for PNC

Over the past four weeks, PNC has gained 11.8%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account PNC's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 5 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting PNC on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


