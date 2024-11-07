Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Planet Fitness (PLNT - Free Report) reported revenue of $292.25 million, up 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.00% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $283.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58, the EPS surprise was +10.34%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Planet Fitness performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales: 4.3% compared to the 4% average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Total Stores - End of period: 2,637 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2,644.
  • Franchisee-owned same store sales: 4.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.9%.
  • Total Stores - New stores opened: 21 versus 29 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Revenue- National advertising fund: $19.54 million versus $18.99 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change.
  • Revenue- Franchise: $82.87 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $84.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.8%.
  • Revenue- Equipment segment: $61.70 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $55.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.7%.
  • Revenue- Corporate-owned stores segment: $128.13 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $122.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.
  • Revenue- Franchise segment: $102.42 million compared to the $104.19 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.
  • EBITDA- Franchise: $72.76 million versus $72.14 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$20.41 million compared to the -$18.60 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • EBITDA- Equipment: $18.49 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.97 million.
Shares of Planet Fitness have returned +5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

