Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD - Free Report) reported $277.18 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.4%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.04 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $273.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10, the EPS surprise was +30.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Lightspeed POS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Subscription: $85.54 million compared to the $85.29 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Revenues- Hardware and other: $7.90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.68 million.
  • Revenues- Transaction-based: $183.75 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $177.25 million.
Shares of Lightspeed POS have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

