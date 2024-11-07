Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Rockwell Automation (ROK - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.04 billion, down 20.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.47, compared to $3.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.07 billion, representing a surprise of -1.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Rockwell Automation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Organic Sales - Total Growth: -21% versus -20.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales- Intelligent Devices: $946 million compared to the $954.04 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.2% year over year.
  • Sales- Lifecycle Services: $587.80 million versus $579.86 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.
  • Sales- Software & Control: $501.70 million versus $524.83 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -38.9% change.
  • Operating earnings- Intelligent Devices: $195.30 million compared to the $181.93 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating earnings- Lifecycle Services: $102 million versus $99.10 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating earnings- Software & Control: $111.80 million compared to the $122.86 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Rockwell Automation have returned +9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

