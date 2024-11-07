Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Privia Health (PRVA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Privia Health (PRVA - Free Report) reported revenue of $437.92 million, up 5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.03, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $414.44 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06, the EPS surprise was -50.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Privia Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Practice Collections: $739.90 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $716.69 million.
  • Care Margin: $101.40 million compared to the $99.80 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Platform Contribution: $50.30 million compared to the $47.22 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Implemented Providers (as of end of period): 4,642 compared to the 4,607 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Attributed Lives (as of end of period): 1.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.18 million.
Shares of Privia Health have returned +25.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

