Image: Bigstock

PENN Entertainment (PENN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

PENN Entertainment (PENN - Free Report) reported $1.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of -$0.24 for the same period compares to $1.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.65 billion, representing a surprise of -0.83%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.28.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how PENN Entertainment performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Midwest segment: $292.20 million compared to the $294.19 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.4% year over year.
  • Revenues- Northeast segment: $684.80 million versus $685.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.
  • Revenues- Interactive segment: $244.60 million compared to the $266.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- South segment: $288.10 million compared to the $292.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- West segment: $131.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $136.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.4%.
  • Revenues- Other segment: $4 million compared to the $4.45 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Intersegment eliminations: -$6.30 million versus -$5.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.5% change.
Shares of PENN Entertainment have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

