Oatly Group (OTLY) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Oatly Group AB Sponsored ADR (OTLY - Free Report) reported revenue of $208 million, up 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.06, compared to -$0.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $207.87 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.06, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Oatly Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Europe & International: $109.85 million compared to the $112.28 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Greater China: $29.07 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $27.50 million.
  • Revenue- North America: $69.07 million versus $67.70 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Oatly Group have returned +14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

