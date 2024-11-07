Back to top

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH - Free Report) reported revenue of $283.79 million, down 0.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.09, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $281.88 million, representing a surprise of +0.68%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Prestige Consumer Healthcare performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- OTC Healthcare- International: $43.97 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $42.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
  • Revenues- OTC Healthcare- North American: $239.81 million versus $238.91 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.9% change.
  • Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- North American: $132.03 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $133.75 million.
  • Gross profit- OTC Healthcare- International: $25.35 million versus $24.31 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare have returned +13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

