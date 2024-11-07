Back to top

RXO (RXO) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, RXO (RXO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.04 billion, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.27% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $969.53 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04, the EPS surprise was +25.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how RXO performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Truck brokerage: $655 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $584.64 million.
  • Revenue- Last mile: $268 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $263.50 million.
  • Revenue- Eliminations: -$34 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$33.23 million.
  • Revenue- Complementary services: $419 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $413.59 million.
  • Revenue- Managed transportation: $151 million compared to the $150.09 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Gross margin- Complementary services: $90 million versus $94.31 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gross margin- Truck brokerage: $90 million compared to the $78.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of RXO have returned +14.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

