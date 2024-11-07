Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Acushnet (GOLF) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Acushnet (GOLF - Free Report) reported revenue of $620.5 million, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.89, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.34% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $622.63 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the EPS surprise was +12.66%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Acushnet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Titleist golf balls: $190.60 million compared to the $190.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- FootJoy golf wear: $133.10 million versus $140.67 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Titleist golf gear: $51.60 million versus $50.49 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Titleist golf clubs: $213.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $204.61 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.2%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Acushnet here>>>

Shares of Acushnet have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Acushnet (GOLF) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise