Compared to Estimates, Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2024, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.03 billion, down 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.12, the EPS surprise was +8.33%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Elanco Animal Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Total Pet Health: $486 million versus $490.64 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.
  • Revenue- Total Contract Manufacturing: $14 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $10.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.7%.
  • Revenue- Total Farm Animal: $530 million compared to the $533.43 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.5% year over year.
Shares of Elanco Animal Health have returned -11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

