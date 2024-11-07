Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Edgewell Personal (EPC) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC - Free Report) reported $517.6 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.1%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $537.97 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67, the EPS surprise was +7.46%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Edgewell Personal performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Feminine Care: $66.70 million compared to the $75.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Wet Shave: $318.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $317.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
  • Net Sales- Sun and Skin Care: $132.70 million versus $144.68 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Edgewell Personal here>>>

Shares of Edgewell Personal have returned +6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise