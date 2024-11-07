Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, MidCap Financial (MFIC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC - Free Report) reported $82.14 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.5%. EPS of $0.44 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $82.68 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.43, the EPS surprise was +2.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MidCap Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment Income- Interest income: $77.40 million compared to the $80.11 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25% year over year.
  • Investment Income- Other income: $1 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +263.6%.
  • Investment Income- Dividend income: $0.70 million versus $0.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +573.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for MidCap Financial here>>>

Shares of MidCap Financial have returned +1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise