Sealed Air (SEE) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Sealed Air (SEE - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.35 billion, down 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.79, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion, representing a surprise of +0.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Sealed Air performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Food: $893.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $893.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Net sales- Protective: $488.40 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $445.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Food: $205.90 million versus $193.51 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate expenses and unallocated costs: -$5.40 million versus -$5.49 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Protective: $75.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $78.89 million.
Shares of Sealed Air have returned +7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

