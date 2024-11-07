Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Kenvue (KVUE) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2024, Kenvue (KVUE - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.9 billion, down 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.92 billion, representing a surprise of -0.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Kenvue performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Self Care: $1.63 billion compared to the $1.61 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Essential Health: $1.20 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.24 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
  • Net Sales- Skin Health and Beauty: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.09 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.2% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Self Care: $557 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $566.11 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Essential Health: $291 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $150.95 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Skin Health and Beauty: $191 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $184.07 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Kenvue here>>>

Shares of Kenvue have returned +4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise