Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.31 billion, up 28.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.67, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.48% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was -4.29%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hilton Grand Vacations performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Resort and club management: $179 million compared to the $174.60 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Cost reimbursements: $130 million versus $126 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +34% change.
  • Revenues- Rental and ancillary services: $183 million compared to the $187 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Sales, marketing, brand and other fees: $159 million versus $168.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.5% change.
  • Revenues- Financing: $105 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $100.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +40%.
  • Revenues- Sales of VOIs, net: $550 million versus $526.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +49.9% change.
Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations have returned +13.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

