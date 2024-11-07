Back to top

GoodRx (GDRX) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX - Free Report) reported revenue of $195.25 million, up 8.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.08, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $195.35 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was -11.11%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how GoodRx performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Monthly Active Consumers: 7 compared to the 6 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Subscribers: 701 versus 701 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Prescription transactions: $140.40 million compared to the $140.72 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Pharma Manufacturer Solutions: $28.10 million versus $27.44 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +76.7% change.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $21.30 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $21.42 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.4%.
Shares of GoodRx have returned -13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

